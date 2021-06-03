D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,883,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,180,000.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.35. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

