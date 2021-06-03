D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

