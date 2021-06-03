D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $212,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,642,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 35.2% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 117,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $352.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

