CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYGIY. Macquarie upgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.60 and a beta of -0.07.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

