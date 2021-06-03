Cutera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,102 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,783% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

Cutera stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Cutera has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

