Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,635,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,272,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LEGH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.12. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

