CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of CURI opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.29. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

