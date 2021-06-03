Curate (XCUR) Achieves Market Cap of $16.70 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Curate has a total market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curate has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00006108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00082018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.01015418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.11 or 0.09305742 BTC.

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,083,025 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

