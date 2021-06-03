Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $455,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,490.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,572.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

