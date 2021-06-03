Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.09%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

