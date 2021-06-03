Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Magna International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,289,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Magna International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

