Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE:CM opened at $120.40 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.