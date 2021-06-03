Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.