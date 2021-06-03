Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $168,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after buying an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,025,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

SU opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 502.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.73%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

