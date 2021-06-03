Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

