CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of CTIC opened at $2.38 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.