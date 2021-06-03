Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 29th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
About Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.