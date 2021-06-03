Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 29th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 118,482 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

