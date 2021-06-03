CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,433 shares of company stock worth $64,194,101. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $220.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.87 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of -512.96 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.04.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.