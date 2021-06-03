CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,114,300.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $964,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $220.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.54. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.87 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

