CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.40. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $325,350 over the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

