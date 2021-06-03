Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75. The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 2005834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74. Insiders have sold a total of 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686 in the last ninety days.

The firm has a market cap of C$208.49 million and a PE ratio of -21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

