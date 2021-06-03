Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRARY. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

CRARY opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

