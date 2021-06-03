Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

CRAWA opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

