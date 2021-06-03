Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

