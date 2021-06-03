Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.95 ($0.78). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 496,805 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £157.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Costain Group (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

