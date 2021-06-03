CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.71

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $616.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.98.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
