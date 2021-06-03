CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.71

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $616.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.98.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

