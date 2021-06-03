Contrasting Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ThredUp alerts:

23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ThredUp and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Jumia Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 15.18%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 38.69%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 12.45 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 19.84 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -14.07

ThredUp has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -101.02% -59.88% -38.70%

Summary

ThredUp beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.