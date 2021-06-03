Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,110. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.