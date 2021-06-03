Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives $2,020.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,020.00.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,449.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,003.35 and a twelve month high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

