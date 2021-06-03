Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 132,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 726,932 shares.The stock last traded at $33.70 and had previously closed at $33.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNST shares. Cowen lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

