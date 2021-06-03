Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of CNST opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,528 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 928,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 524,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 417,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,238,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,359,000 after acquiring an additional 385,790 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

