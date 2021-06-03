Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.82. 298,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.53. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 188,826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 524,934 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

