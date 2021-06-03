Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report $39.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.39 million. Conformis reported sales of $19.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $90.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $92.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.81 million, with estimates ranging from $75.11 million to $78.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Conformis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 1,086,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,979. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $160.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,545 shares of company stock worth $118,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $17,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $3,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

