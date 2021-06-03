Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading 2.2% Higher

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.03. 5,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,651,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

