Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Head to Head Analysis

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and FRP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.96 $2.08 million N/A N/A FRP $23.58 million 23.48 $12.72 million N/A N/A

FRP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 7.78% 58.29% 10.09% FRP 162.22% 3.59% 2.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Holding Companies and FRP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats FRP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc. operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. This segment also owns an additional 160 acres of investment property in Brooksville, Florida. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305-unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.