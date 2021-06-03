Compound (COMP) Price Hits $436.51 on Top Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Compound has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $436.51 or 0.01130656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $146.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,227,892 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

