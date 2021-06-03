Comparing Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) & Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.08 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.21

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 110.80% 10.17% 5.29%

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S. territories and possessions, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities. The fund seeks to invest in investment grade debt securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lehman Brothers Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 28, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

