Comparing Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Protective Insurance and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Trean Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $468.75 million 0.70 $4.46 million N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 4.18 $90.77 million $0.74 22.31

Trean Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance 7.63% 6.50% 1.36% Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60%

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Protective Insurance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides its program partners with various services, including issuing carrier services; claims administration and insurance management; and reinsurance brokerage, as well as underwrites coverage for properties, such as builders risk, contractors equipment, transportation risk, and mobile equipment. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

