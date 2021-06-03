Comparing Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

75.3% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group 8.07% 7.89% 2.44% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesa Air Group and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $545.07 million 0.65 $27.46 million $0.78 12.72 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.52 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Mesa Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Country Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mesa Air Group and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.05%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Mesa Air Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Sun Country Airlines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.