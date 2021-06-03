Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.39

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 87702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

