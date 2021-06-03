Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.