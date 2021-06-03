Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 870 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 175,088 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of IONS opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

