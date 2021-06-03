Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,904 Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Höegh LNG Partners were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

