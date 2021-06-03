Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.