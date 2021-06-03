Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMF opened at $52.08 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.