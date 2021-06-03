Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,387 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

