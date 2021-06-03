Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.86

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.86 and last traded at $79.01, with a volume of 1136215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

