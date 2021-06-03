Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $2.32 million and $426,985.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00069961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00326848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00228482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.01176081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,589.87 or 0.99950836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,693,600 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

