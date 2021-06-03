Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

