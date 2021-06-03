Coastal Investment Management L.P. Sells 12,944 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises about 0.3% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.30.

ESTC traded up $7.70 on Thursday, hitting $125.72. 40,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. Elastic has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

